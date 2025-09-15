Man receives 38-year sentence for 2019 murder of missing co-worker, Bexar County court records show

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County man received a 38-year prison sentence for the murder of his coworker in 2019, court records stated.

Colin Christian King, 40, learned his fate in court on Monday.

King was accused of killing his coworker, Shane Jean-Louis Bourret, after Bourret was reported missing in May 2019.

In addition to King, Donald Wayne Barber was arrested in connection with Bourret’s killing.

Records show Barber, 66, has been charged with tampering with a human corpse, which is considered a second-degree felony.

King had been extradited to the Bexar County Adult Detention Center after he was arrested in Mississippi on murder and concealing or altering a corpse charges.

Bourret was found buried in the backyard of a home in the 100 block of North San Felipe Avenue, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said King and Bourret were staying in a rental home in the 12000 block of Autumn Vista.

According to an arrest affidavit, Bourret’s wife said her husband feared for his life after having threatening interactions with King.

After Bourret’s death, a witness told BCSO investigators King called them to ask for help. The witness also told authorities that King showed video footage of Bourret’s body during the FaceTime call.

According to the affidavit, Barber helped King in his attempt to dispose of Bourret’s body.

BCSO said that Barber told an informant that he helped a “kid” dispose of a body that was “murdered inside a trailer.”

A search at the Northwest Side rental home resulted in the discovery of two bullets and bullet holes that had been repaired, according to investigators.

As of September 2025, Barber is awaiting trial. Court records indicate that he was appointed an attorney in April 2024.

