Authorities ID man killed in shooting at Northwest Side apartment complex

The shooting happened on Sunday at the Casa Del Sol Apartments.

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE on 9/16/2025: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was shot and killed last weekend on the Northwest Side.

Jose Gregorio Yanez-Nava, 40, died from a gunshot wound to his torso, the medical examiner’s office said. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Recommended Videos

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on Sunday at the Casa Del Sol Apartments in the 7800 block of Callaghan Road.

An altercation was heard between several people before the shooting, according to San Antonio police.

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds at different locations of the apartment complex, police said. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other died at a local hospital.

It’s unclear, however, whether Yanez-Nava died at the scene or at the hospital. The second victim remains unidentified.

The shooter remains unknown, and the investigation remains ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY: Two men were found dead after a shooting at a Northwest Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 2 a.m. Sunday at the Casa Del Sol Apartments in the 7800 block of Callaghan Road.

An SAPD preliminary report states that an altercation was allegedly heard between multiple people before the shooting.

The report states officers found a man with a gunshot wound lying on the ground in the front entrance of the apartment complex.

Police said he was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

While officers were searching the scene between apartment buildings, police said they found a second man with a gunshot wound lying on the ground in front of an apartment door.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter remains unknown, and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Read also: