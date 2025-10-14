Parents call for pedestrian safety after son hit, killed while crossing street outside John Jay HS

SAN ANTONIO – A John Jay High School junior who was hit by a truck while walking to lunch in September has died.

Jose Flores III, 16, spent nearly a month in the hospital before he died from his injuries this past weekend. His parents remember him for his heart and sense of humor.

“He was so caring and so helpful,” said his father, Jose Flores Jr. “He was such a good son.”

The crash happened on Sept. 16. The San Antonio Police Department said Flores was trying to get across Marbach Road in a designated crosswalk when he was hit.

WATCH BELOW: Parents of 16-year-old John Jay student say son was brain dead after crash outside of campus

Authorities confirmed to KSAT that the driver in this case will not face charges. However, Flores’ parents still want drivers to be cautious near schools.

“Please watch out,” said his mother, Amanda Saucedo. “Be careful. Be sure there are no kids around. No family should have to go through this.”

Flores’ organs will be donated. His parents said he wanted to be a firefighter, and this is one way for him to still save lives.

A private funeral will be held in the coming days for close family and friends.

