Man taken to hospital after hit-and-run in front of Northwest Side fire station, SAPD says
Police said the man was ‘jaywalking’ prior to the crash
SAN ANTONIO – One man was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after he was struck by a vehicle, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The man was hit by a vehicle while walking near San Antonio Fire Department Station #10 at the intersection of Zarzamora Street and Culebra Road, police said.
The person was being transported to a hospital when police arrived, officers said.
The vehicle sped away after hitting the person. Police said they are searching for the driver.
Police described the man as “jaywalking” prior to the incident.
