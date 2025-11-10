Several people jump from highway after three-vehicle crash on Loop 410, SAPD says Crash happened somewhere between Harry Wurzbach Road and Starcrest Drive around 2:35 a.m. SAN ANTONIO – Several people reportedly jumped from a highway following a three-vehicle crash on Loop 410 early Monday, according to San Antonio police.
The crash was reported to have happened somewhere between Harry Wurzbach Road and Starcrest Drive around 2:35 a.m.
Details about what caused the initial crash are unclear.
A vehicle stopped to help victims of the crash, but at some point, some of the people jumped from the highway to get away from traffic, police said.
At least two people landed on part of the access road below; however, SAPD said a male victim fell at the wrong spot and landed in part of Salado Creek below the highway.
SAPD said the man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported after the crash.
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Mason Hickok headshot
Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.
‘Fill The Truck’ food drive from KSAT Community, ‘Texas Eats’ seeks community support ▶ 0:59 ‘Fill The Truck’ food drive from KSAT Community, ‘Texas Eats’ seeks community support Family says recovery process has been 'overwhelming' after fire engulfed apartment ▶ 1:44 Family says recovery process has been 'overwhelming' after fire engulfed apartment Transportation secretary warns shutdown will likely hurt Thanksgiving travel ▶ 1:41 Transportation secretary warns shutdown will likely hurt Thanksgiving travel Do you know how to do CPR? Here’s a simple lesson ▶ 1:36 Do you know how to do CPR? Here’s a simple lesson 1 treated for smoke inhalation after fire destroys NW Side apartment building ▶ 0:53 1 treated for smoke inhalation after fire destroys NW Side apartment building Mayor Jones won’t say if she still wants second Spurs arena election for San Antonio voters ▶ 1:07 Mayor Jones won’t say if she still wants second Spurs arena election for San Antonio voters What is vibe coding? ▶ 0:36 What is vibe coding? Texas Game Wardens to adapt K-9 training after Hill Country floods ▶ 1:41 Texas Game Wardens to adapt K-9 training after Hill Country floods Some SA flights canceled this weekend as FAA flight restrictions affect nation ▶ 0:46 Some SA flights canceled this weekend as FAA flight restrictions affect nation Leaks found under Memorial High School cause smelly hallways, student complaints ▶ 1:17 Leaks found under Memorial High School cause smelly hallways, student complaints Retired air traffic controller weighs in on government shutdown effects on airport workers ▶ 0:47 Retired air traffic controller weighs in on government shutdown effects on airport workers ‘It feels like I’m failing’: Mom on SNAP benefits struggles to feed kids ▶ 1:43 ‘It feels like I’m failing’: Mom on SNAP benefits struggles to feed kids Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt answers questions about a timeline for the new Spurs arena ▶ 0:50 Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt answers questions about a timeline for the new Spurs arena WATCH-Myrta Romanos leaves Bexar County Jail after charges connected to 2023 killings were dismissed ▶ 0:27 WATCH-Myrta Romanos leaves Bexar County Jail after charges connected to 2023 killings were dismissed Fall temperature roller coaster hits the Alamo City starting this weekend ▶ 0:32 Fall temperature roller coaster hits the Alamo City starting this weekend Federal worker volunteers at food bank amid government shut down ▶ 0:48 Federal worker volunteers at food bank amid government shut down Bystanders capture UPS plane crash and explosion at Kentucky airport ▶ 1:08 Bystanders capture UPS plane crash and explosion at Kentucky airport Try authentic Japanese desserts at Matcha Cafe Maiko ▶ 0:58 Try authentic Japanese desserts at Matcha Cafe Maiko Christopher Preciado’s mother accused in couple’s shooting deaths has charges dismissed ▶ 0:53 Christopher Preciado’s mother accused in couple’s shooting deaths has charges dismissed Investigators find multiple violations at SA mental health treatment center ▶ 0:46 Investigators find multiple violations at SA mental health treatment center Sights and sounds from Election Day 2025 ▶ 0:26 Sights and sounds from Election Day 2025 SA Stock Show & Rodeo CEO weighs in after Prop A passes ▶ 0:33 SA Stock Show & Rodeo CEO weighs in after Prop A passes WATCH: Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt answers questions after Prop A & B passed ▶ 4:50 WATCH: Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt answers questions after Prop A & B passed Car crashes into home on North Side ▶ 0:36 Car crashes into home on North Side Third Trader Joe’s grocery store in SA opens on the Northwest Side ▶ 0:55 Third Trader Joe’s grocery store in SA opens on the Northwest Side Previous photo Next photo