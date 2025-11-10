Several people jump from highway after three-vehicle crash on Loop 410, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Several people reportedly jumped from a highway following a three-vehicle crash on Loop 410 early Monday, according to San Antonio police.

The crash was reported to have happened somewhere between Harry Wurzbach Road and Starcrest Drive around 2:35 a.m.

Details about what caused the initial crash are unclear.

A vehicle stopped to help victims of the crash, but at some point, some of the people jumped from the highway to get away from traffic, police said.

At least two people landed on part of the access road below; however, SAPD said a male victim fell at the wrong spot and landed in part of Salado Creek below the highway.

SAPD said the man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported after the crash.