Man dies after East Side crash involving racing driver on Interstate 10, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A man hit by a driver who was racing on the East Side has died, officials said on Sunday.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Robert Espinoza, 33. His cause and manner of death have not been determined.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 8700 block of Interstate 10 eastbound between North Foster Road and Farm-to-Market 1516.

One person in a BMW M4 was racing against someone in a BMW 34 on the highway, an SAPD preliminary report states.

At some point, police said that the BMW M4 driver struck Espinoza’s vehicle, which was identified as a Nissan.

The BMW M4 driver then redirected into an interior concrete barrier. According to the report, the Nissan rolled over multiple times as a result of the collision.

Espinoza was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and later died, authorities said.

The report states that both BMW drivers, identified as 20-year-old Kyle Jin Liu and 20-year-old Evan Moreno, were arrested and charged with racing causing serious bodily injury.

Left to right: Kyle Jin Liu and Evan Moreno. (Bexar County jail) (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

As of Sunday afternoon, records show Liu and Moreno were released from the Bexar County jail on Saturday. It is currently unknown if both will face additional charges.

