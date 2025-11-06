Man critically injured in East Side crash involving racing driver on I-10, police say Two drivers racing each other were arrested, San Antonio police said (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A 33-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition after he was hit by a driver who was racing on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 8700 block of Interstate 10 eastbound between North Foster Road and Farm-to-Market 1516.
One person in a BMW M4 was racing against someone in a BMW 34 on the highway, an SAPD preliminary report states.
At some point, police said that the BMW M4 driver struck the 33-year-old man’s vehicle, which was identified as a Nissan.
The BMW M4 driver then redirected into an interior concrete barrier. According to the report, the Nissan rolled over multiple times as a result of the collision.
After further investigation, the report states that both BMW drivers were arrested and charged with racing causing serious bodily injury.
SAPD said that the 33-year-old man remains in critical condition as of Thursday morning.
I-10 eastbound near the crash was closed for hours.
