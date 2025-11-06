Woman killed in I-35 wrong-way crash identified by Bexar County ME’s Office

SAN ANTONIO – The woman who died in a wrong-way crash near downtown has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Gloria Castro, 50, was killed just after 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 19 along Interstate 35 north 35 northbound at the North St. Mary’s Street exit, San Antonio Police said.

Recommended Videos

Another person was critically injured in this crash. There has been no update on their condition.

>> Man arrested, charged with intoxication manslaughter in I-35 wrong-way crash, SAPD says

Carlos Guerra, 42, was taken into custody at the scene on intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault charges, police said.

According to court records, a Bexar County judge set Guerra’s bond at a combined $350,000.

He has since made bond and is awaiting indictment, according to court records.

The driver of a Chevy Silverado, who was later identified as Guerra, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-35, an SAPD preliminary report stated.

A Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy noticed Guerra in the wrong lanes and attempted a traffic stop while driving on the I-35 northbound lanes. However, the department said Guerra did not stop his vehicle.

Guerra then crashed head-on into a Chevy Express with two people inside, the preliminary report stated.

Police said the passenger of the Express, a 50-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Express’ driver, a 50-year-old man, was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Read more on KSAT: