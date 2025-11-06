SAFD fire engineer arrested for alleged DWI in New Braunfels, records say

A San Antonio Fire Department engineer was arrested last week for allegedly driving while intoxicated in New Braunfels, according to Comal County jail records.

Cory Reed Thomas, 31, was booked into the Comal County Jail and later released on Thursday, Oct. 30, on a charge of DWI.

His bond had been set at $3,000, jail records showed. It is unclear where the incident initially happened.

On Wednesday evening, KSAT reached out to SAFD for more information.

Joe Arrington, a department spokesperson, said the department was aware of the arrest and that Thomas had since been assigned to administrative duty pending the legal process.

