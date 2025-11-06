Skip to main content
Clear icon
57º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

SAFD fire engineer arrested for alleged DWI in New Braunfels, records say

Cory Thomas has since been placed on administrative duty, SAFD spokesperson says

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Ken Huizar, Logistics Coordinator

Booking photo for Corey Reed Thomas (Comal County Jail)

A San Antonio Fire Department engineer was arrested last week for allegedly driving while intoxicated in New Braunfels, according to Comal County jail records.

Cory Reed Thomas, 31, was booked into the Comal County Jail and later released on Thursday, Oct. 30, on a charge of DWI.

Recommended Videos

His bond had been set at $3,000, jail records showed. It is unclear where the incident initially happened.

On Wednesday evening, KSAT reached out to SAFD for more information.

Joe Arrington, a department spokesperson, said the department was aware of the arrest and that Thomas had since been assigned to administrative duty pending the legal process.

Read more:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos