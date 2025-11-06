Former Balcones Heights police lieutenant arrested on tampering with evidence charge

BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas – A former Balcones Heights police lieutenant was arrested this week after being indicted on a charge of tampering with evidence, according to court documents.

Theodore Herrera is accused of destroying a suspected marijuana pipe in October 2023 so that it could not be used as evidence in an investigation, according to the indictment.

Herrera was employed by the Balcones Heights Police Department at the time. He joined in April 2017, according to state online records, and worked with the department until Sept. 4.

He was released from the Bexar County jail on bond, according to court records.

The department has been informed of the indictment, Balcones Heights Police Chief Roger Cavazos said in a statement to KSAT on Wednesday.

“While this indictment represents a significant and serious allegation,” Cavazos said, in part, “it is important to emphasize that Mr. Herrera is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.”

Cavazos said the department is fully cooperating with all authorities throughout the investigation and prosecution of Herrera.

Herrera also briefly worked for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office between September 2012 and September 2013, according to state records.

Additional information was not immediately available.

