SAPD: Officer arrested, charged with unlawful installation of tracking device

SAN ANTONIO – A longtime San Antonio Police Department officer was arrested and charged with unlawful installation of a tracking device, the department announced in a news release Wednesday.

Richard Boyle turned himself in to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office after the arrest warrant was issued. The department said the warrant stems from an “off-duty incident” that happened in March.

The charge is a Class A misdemeanor.

Boyle is a 24-year veteran of the department and is assigned to SAPD’s Off Duty Employment Detail. The release said he is on administrative duty.

SAPD is conducting an administrative investigation into the case, the release said.

Per KSAT Investigates’ count, Boyle is the seventh SAPD officer arrested this year.

Additional information was not immediately available.

