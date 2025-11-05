SAPD: Officer arrested, charged with unlawful installation of tracking device Richard Boyle was a 24-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department SAPD officer Richard Boyle (Bexar County Jail) SAN ANTONIO – A longtime San Antonio Police Department officer was arrested and charged with unlawful installation of a tracking device, the department announced in a news release Wednesday.
Richard Boyle turned himself in to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office after the arrest warrant was issued. The department said the warrant stems from an “off-duty incident” that happened in March.
The charge is a Class A misdemeanor.
Boyle is a 24-year veteran of the department and is assigned to SAPD’s Off Duty Employment Detail. The release said he is on administrative duty.
SAPD is conducting an administrative investigation into the case, the release said.
Per KSAT Investigates’ count, Boyle is the seventh SAPD officer arrested this year.
Additional information was not immediately available.
Read also:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
Fall temperature roller coaster hits the Alamo City starting this weekend ▶ 0:32 Fall temperature roller coaster hits the Alamo City starting this weekend Christopher Preciado’s mother accused in couple’s shooting deaths has charges dismissed ▶ 0:53 Christopher Preciado’s mother accused in couple’s shooting deaths has charges dismissed Federal worker volunteers at food bank amid government shut down ▶ 0:48 Federal worker volunteers at food bank amid government shut down Bystanders capture UPS plane crash and explosion at Kentucky airport ▶ 1:08 Bystanders capture UPS plane crash and explosion at Kentucky airport Investigators find multiple violations at SA mental health treatment center ▶ 0:46 Investigators find multiple violations at SA mental health treatment center Sights and sounds from Election Day 2025 ▶ 0:26 Sights and sounds from Election Day 2025 SA Stock Show & Rodeo CEO weighs in after Prop A passes ▶ 0:33 SA Stock Show & Rodeo CEO weighs in after Prop A passes WATCH: Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt answers questions after Prop A & B passed ▶ 4:50 WATCH: Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt answers questions after Prop A & B passed Car crashes into home on North Side ▶ 0:36 Car crashes into home on North Side Third Trader Joe’s grocery store in SA opens on the Northwest Side ▶ 0:55 Third Trader Joe’s grocery store in SA opens on the Northwest Side David Elder tries the Tres Leches Strawberry Matcha Latte from La Panaderia ▶ 0:54 David Elder tries the Tres Leches Strawberry Matcha Latte from La Panaderia The cost of saying 'I do' is rising fast ▶ 1:14 The cost of saying 'I do' is rising fast RECORDS: Bexar County jail leaders knew inmate could walk a year before courthouse escape ▶ 1:12 RECORDS: Bexar County jail leaders knew inmate could walk a year before courthouse escape BCSO: 33 firearms, $200K+ seized during South Side SWAT search ▶ 1:02 BCSO: 33 firearms, $200K+ seized during South Side SWAT search San Marcos PD: Multiple people on the run after 1 killed, 3 wounded in shootings ▶ 0:59 San Marcos PD: Multiple people on the run after 1 killed, 3 wounded in shootings Guadalupe bass, native species hold steady after Hill Country floods ▶ 1:25 Guadalupe bass, native species hold steady after Hill Country floods Where to save this November ▶ 0:55 Where to save this November WATCH: No injuries reported in train collision with 18-wheeler, Schertz police urge caution ▶ 0:24 WATCH: No injuries reported in train collision with 18-wheeler, Schertz police urge caution Mayor Jones deflects questions on crosswalk resolution in impromptu speech ▶ 1:35 Mayor Jones deflects questions on crosswalk resolution in impromptu speech SA businesses donate $1.6M+ to help SNAP recipients during benefits pause ▶ 1:04 SA businesses donate $1.6M+ to help SNAP recipients during benefits pause SAPD: 4 hospitalized after North Side Halloween party shooting ▶ 0:58 SAPD: 4 hospitalized after North Side Halloween party shooting San Antonio chef reflects on industry challenges after restaurant closure ▶ 1:12 San Antonio chef reflects on industry challenges after restaurant closure SA rodeo plans on year-round expanding no matter election outcome ▶ 1:24 SA rodeo plans on year-round expanding no matter election outcome San Antonio LGBTQ+ community unites to protect the Pride district’s rainbow crosswalk ▶ 1:21 San Antonio LGBTQ+ community unites to protect the Pride district’s rainbow crosswalk Federal, local law enforcement teams crack down on credit card skimmers in San Antonio ▶ 1:09 Federal, local law enforcement teams crack down on credit card skimmers in San Antonio Previous photo Next photo