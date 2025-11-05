Affidavit: Man accused in attempted murder-suicide at hotel near downtown had 2-year affair with victim

San Antonio police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide south of downtown on Nov. 3, 2025, in the 1000 block of South Laredo St.

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of an attempted murder-suicide at a hotel near downtown San Antonio had allegedly held at least a two-year-long affair with the victim, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT.

The suspect was identified as Jose Garcia Meza, 50. A mugshot was not immediately available at the time of publishing this story.

San Antonio police officers responded to a reported attempted suicide at the Best Western Alamo Suites in the 1000 block of S. Laredo Street around 1:40 p.m. Monday, Nov. 3.

When officers entered a hotel room on the property, the affidavit states that they saw the victim on the ground with an injury to her neck, “lying in a pool of blood.”

The affidavit identifies the victim as 42-year-old Valeen Joy Tellez.

A woman was hugging Meza. The affidavit refers to her as a witness and Meza’s wife.

Meza, after seeing the officers, laid on the ground and put his arms to his side. A self-inflicted gunshot wound was found on one of his arms, the affidavit states. Officers handcuffed Meza, and he was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

EMS officials responded to the hotel and pronounced Tellez dead, according to the affidavit.

Meza held two-year-long affair with Tellez

Meza’s wife told homicide detectives that Meza and Tellez had held a two-year-long affair and would allegedly take narcotics together. She also told investigators that Meza sent her a video of the pair using drugs on the morning of the incident, according to the affidavit.

She also informed investigators that Meza allegedly sent a photo of Tellez, but would not specify the details of the image.

After receiving the photo, Meza’s wife spoke to him on the phone, where he said he wanted to die by suicide. That’s when she called police and drove to the hotel, the affidavit said.

When she arrived at the hotel, Meza’s wife alerted the hotel’s manager of a “medical emergency” in the room, and they both later entered the room shortly before responding officers arrived.

Search warrant finds ‘cutting instruments,’ written note and paraphernalia inside hotel room

Investigators viewed surveillance video showing Meza and Tellez arriving at the hotel around 1:40 a.m. The pair later entered the hotel room.

A search warrant was later obtained for the room, and investigators found a note on a dresser.

The note, written in Spanish, was roughly translated to: “She gave me crystal it made me crazy I didn’t know anything about drugs I ask for forgiveness from everyone I had never done any wrong before,” the affidavit said.

Two cutting instruments with blood on them and paraphernalia were found near the note. Investigators also observed blood spatter throughout the room, suggesting a struggle had happened, the affidavit said.

Meza was later intubated at the hospital following a medical episode, according to the affidavit. Investigators were not immediately able to speak to him.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s arrived at the hotel and found a cutting wound on the left side of Tellez’s neck and injuries suggesting she had been in a struggle, the affidavit said.

Meza’s bond is set at $250,000, according to Bexar County court records.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

Resources can also be found at the link here.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

