SAPD: Female dead, suspect injured after attempted murder-suicide south of downtown

SAN ANTONIO – A female is dead and a suspect is injured after an attempted murder-suicide south of downtown, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Around 1:40 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a reported attempted suicide at the Best Western Alamo Suites in the 1000 block of S. Laredo St. Police said a family member of the suspect had called 911.

San Antonio police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide south of downtown on Nov. 3, 2025, in the 1000 block of South Laredo St. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

When officers arrived, the family member was already inside the room with the suspect. Officers entered to check on the suspect and found a deceased female in the room.

The female’s age and identity have not yet been released.

The suspect, a 50-year-old man, appeared to have a self-inflicted wound to his arm, police said. He was detained and taken to a hospital.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

