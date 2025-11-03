SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek public’s help to locate East Side murder suspect

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are requesting assistance from the public to locate a suspect wanted for murder in connection with a shooting on the East Side.

In a Monday news release, authorities said Simon Sanchez, 43, shot and killed Leonard Casias, 27, on Oct. 12, 2025, in the 600 block of Jenull Avenue.

Sanchez and Casias began arguing over a transaction in a nearby parking lot, according to police.

At some point, police said that Sanchez pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots before he fled the scene.

When officers arrived on the scene, SAPD said that officers found Casias dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Sanchez is also wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon since a 32-year-old woman was also injured by the gunfire, the release states.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Sanchez is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has brown eyes.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

