SAPD: Man arrested, accused of hitting trick-or-treating family with vehicle Raul Trevino, 61, was arrested on charges related to intoxication assault with vehicle and collision involving injury Raul Trevino, 61 (BCSO) SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department have identified the suspect arrested after a family was hit by a vehicle while trick-or-treating on the South Side.
Raul Trevino, 61, was charged with intoxication assault with vehicle, collision involving serious bodily injury and two counts of collision involving injury, according to Bexar County jail records.
The crash happened after 7 p.m. Friday night in the 9300 block of Monsanto, near Loma Mesa and Roosevelt Avenue.
San Antonio police said that Trevino, “hit the gas a little too hard,” struck a parked vehicle, jumped the curb and hit a 29-year-old man, 29-year-old woman and 1-year-old child.
According to SAPD, Trevino attempted to flee in his vehicle but hit another parked car and fence.
The three victims were taken to a hospital. SAPD said the woman had serious injuries while the the man and child suffered minor injuries.
Trevino was booked into the Bexar County jail.
