2 injured in North Side drive-by shooting, SAPD says The victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Shooting in the 400 block of Trudell Drive. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting on the North Side, the San Antonio Police Department said.
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Trudell Drive, SAPD said.
According to SAPD, the victims were walking towards a Halloween party at the residence when they were shot by a person inside a white sedan.
The victims, a female and 27-year-old man, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, SAPD said.
No arrests have been made and it is unclear what led to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
About the Author Ryan Cerna headshot
Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.
