4 hospitalized after North Side Halloween party shooting, SAPD says Injuries are non-life-threatening, authorities say Shooting in the 1200 block of Lee Hall Street. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – Four people were treated for gunshot wounds after attending a Halloween party at a home on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
After 11 p.m. Friday, SAPD officers received a call for a shooting in the 1200 block of Lee Hall Street.
A 17-year-old girl was found at the home with a gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital, SAPD said.
The responding officers were informed by hospital officials that three additional victims were being treated for gunshot wounds as well.
According to SAPD, the victims, two 16-year old boys and an 18-year-old man, said they were shot at the same home.
SAPD said all injuries are non-life-threatening.
No arrests have been made as the investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Read also:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Ryan Cerna headshot
Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.
Mayor Jones deflects questions on crosswalk resolution in impromptu speech ▶ 1:35 Mayor Jones deflects questions on crosswalk resolution in impromptu speech SA businesses donate $1.6M+ to help SNAP recipients during benefits pause ▶ 1:04 SA businesses donate $1.6M+ to help SNAP recipients during benefits pause Six spooky ghost tours around San Antonio ▶ 2:33 Six spooky ghost tours around San Antonio How to celebrate Halloween safely ▶ 1:13 How to celebrate Halloween safely San Antonio LGBTQ+ community unites to protect the Pride district’s rainbow crosswalk ▶ 1:21 San Antonio LGBTQ+ community unites to protect the Pride district’s rainbow crosswalk San Antonio chef reflects on industry challenges after restaurant closure ▶ 1:12 San Antonio chef reflects on industry challenges after restaurant closure SA rodeo plans on year-round expanding no matter election outcome ▶ 1:24 SA rodeo plans on year-round expanding no matter election outcome Texas ballot Proposition 1 aims to support trade school funding ▶ 0:25 Texas ballot Proposition 1 aims to support trade school funding How to adjust your sleep habits before daylight saving time ends ▶ 1:07 How to adjust your sleep habits before daylight saving time ends Federal, local law enforcement teams crack down on credit card skimmers in San Antonio ▶ 1:09 Federal, local law enforcement teams crack down on credit card skimmers in San Antonio How a pause in SNAP benefits could affect the Texas economy ▶ 0:51 How a pause in SNAP benefits could affect the Texas economy Pan dulce, hot coffee & jacket weather ▶ 0:30 Pan dulce, hot coffee & jacket weather Manu Ginobili, Fabricio Oberto, family and friends attend world premiere of Tim Duncan documentary ▶ 0:56 Manu Ginobili, Fabricio Oberto, family and friends attend world premiere of Tim Duncan documentary San Antonio Jamaican restaurant leads relief efforts for Hurricane Melissa ▶ 1:04 San Antonio Jamaican restaurant leads relief efforts for Hurricane Melissa San Antonio woman shares videos from Jamaica during Hurricane Melissa ▶ 0:37 San Antonio woman shares videos from Jamaica during Hurricane Melissa $200M+ traffic plan around proposed Spurs arena includes major interchange upgrade ▶ 1:30 $200M+ traffic plan around proposed Spurs arena includes major interchange upgrade Boerne ISD bets on high-tech defense ▶ 1:40 Boerne ISD bets on high-tech defense West Side nonprofit welcomes SNAP recipients who need help ▶ 1:29 West Side nonprofit welcomes SNAP recipients who need help Monkeys escape from overturned truck ▶ 1:04 Monkeys escape from overturned truck 🎃 HALLOWEEN FORECAST 👻 ▶ 1:14 🎃 HALLOWEEN FORECAST 👻 Community traumatized by uncovered bodies, blood left behind at crime scenes call for change ▶ 1:18 Community traumatized by uncovered bodies, blood left behind at crime scenes call for change 1 dead, 3 detained after Northwest Side motel shooting, SAPD says ▶ 0:45 1 dead, 3 detained after Northwest Side motel shooting, SAPD says WATCH: Hurricane hunter shows inside the eye of Hurricane Melissa ▶ 0:16 WATCH: Hurricane hunter shows inside the eye of Hurricane Melissa Kendall County residents recover from EF-1 tornado ▶ 0:37 Kendall County residents recover from EF-1 tornado USDA: No federal food aid will go out Nov. 1 ▶ 1:25 USDA: No federal food aid will go out Nov. 1 Previous photo Next photo