4 hospitalized after North Side Halloween party shooting, SAPD says

Shooting in the 1200 block of Lee Hall Street.

SAN ANTONIO – Four people were treated for gunshot wounds after attending a Halloween party at a home on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

After 11 p.m. Friday, SAPD officers received a call for a shooting in the 1200 block of Lee Hall Street.

Recommended Videos

A 17-year-old girl was found at the home with a gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital, SAPD said.

The responding officers were informed by hospital officials that three additional victims were being treated for gunshot wounds as well.

According to SAPD, the victims, two 16-year old boys and an 18-year-old man, said they were shot at the same home.

SAPD said all injuries are non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made as the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read also: