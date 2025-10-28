1 dead, 2 detained after Northwest Side motel shooting, SAPD says

Two people were detained for further questioning, police said.

SAN ANTONIO – One man was killed, and two people were detained after a shooting on the Northwest Side on Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were dispatched on a shooting call around 8:15 a.m. at 3623 Fredericksburg Road, which is located at the Starlite Motel.

SAPD told KSAT that a man in his 40s was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. However, the department later confirmed that he died.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this article once more information becomes available.