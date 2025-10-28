Skip to main content
Local News

1 dead, 2 detained after Northwest Side motel shooting, SAPD says

This shooting happened at the Starlite Motel, located in the 3600 block of Fredericksburg Road

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Patty Santos, Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Two people were detained for further questioning, police said. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – One man was killed, and two people were detained after a shooting on the Northwest Side on Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were dispatched on a shooting call around 8:15 a.m. at 3623 Fredericksburg Road, which is located at the Starlite Motel.

SAPD told KSAT that a man in his 40s was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. However, the department later confirmed that he died.

Two people were detained for further questioning, police said.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this article once more information becomes available.

