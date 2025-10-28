‘I was speechless’: Warren HS community reacts to girl caught with 3 weapons on campus

SAN ANTONIO – Parents and students at Warren High School say they are shaken and frustrated after learning that a girl showed up on campus Monday with three weapons.

The girl, who is not a Warren student, was taken into custody by Northside Independent School District police. No one was injured, but many families found the news alarming.

“I was shocked. I was speechless,” Warren student Santiago Corona said. “It could have been worse, but we’re glad nothing escalated to that point.”

Melissa Harris, who has two children at the school, said she was, “trying to process this because you heard it before us, and for me to hear it from KSAT, it’s like, wait, what?”

WATCH BELOW: Girl in custody, caught with 3 weapons at Warren High School

Another parent, Adela Corona, said the situation left her questioning campus safety.

“We are not secure no more, I guess,” Corona said.

In a letter sent to families, Warren’s principal said the girl entered through the main campus doors and told staff she wanted to register. After further questioning, district police were contacted.

A search revealed three weapons, though officials have not said what kind of weapons were found.

While students expressed confidence in school safety procedures, the situation served as a reminder of how vulnerable campuses can feel.

When KSAT asked if Santiago feels safe, he paused before saying, “I feel safe. I know how they do their safety precautions, and they try to keep us safe.”

The motive for the girl’s presence on campus is unclear. Northside ISD said the investigation is ongoing.

