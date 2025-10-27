Girl in custody after being found with three weapons on Warren HS campus, principal says

SAN ANTONIO – A girl was taken into custody after she was found with three weapons at a Northside Independent School District campus, according to a letter obtained by KSAT.

In the letter, Earl Warren High School Principal Melissa Hurst stated that the girl, who is not enrolled at the school, entered the main campus doors on Monday morning.

She expressed her intention to register at the school. However, staff members “quickly addressed the juvenile and notified school officials,” Hurst said.

Administrators and NISD police officers confronted the girl as she attempted to leave the campus.

After the girl was questioned, Hurst said in the letter that she was found with three unspecified weapons.

“The individual was immediately taken into police custody, and I can confirm that there is no ongoing threat to our students or staff,” the letter states.

Hurst said the NISD Police Department is investigating.

“The safety and security of every student and staff member is, and will always remain, our highest priority,” Hurst said, in part. “We train for these situations, and today, those protocols worked effectively.”

