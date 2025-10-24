Woman sentenced to 6 years deferred adjudication in connection with deadly dog attack case

SAN ANTONIO – A woman arrested for retaliation in connection with a deadly dog attack case was sentenced on Thursday to six years deferred adjudication.

Destiny Cardona, 29, was also ordered to perform 90 hours of community service, according to Bexar County court records.

Recommended Videos

Police said Cardona went to her sister’s home in March 2023, not long after the dog attack that killed 81-year-old Ramon Najera and injured his wife.

Cardona allegedly yelled at a witness and threatened to kill the witness and their family member, according to an arrest affidavit.

As a result, Bexar County court records show that Cardona was arrested for retaliation, a third-degree felony.

Her sister, Abilene Schnieder, is one of the two dog owners sentenced after their dogs killed Najera.

Cardona, a repeat offender with multiple pending charges, has been arrested multiple times over the last two years.

Court records show that Cardona was arrested on charges of causing serious bodily injury to a child while out on bond in 2024. She was indicted in July for the offense and is awaiting her next hearing date.

She was arrested again in March, also while out on bond, this time for theft. That case was dismissed as part of the plea deal for the retaliation case.

More coverage of this story on KSAT