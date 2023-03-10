Third arrest made in connection with deadly dog attack on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A third person is in custody in connection with the deadly dog attack on the West Side nearly two weeks ago, according to San Antonio police.

Destiny Marie Cardona was arrested Thursday afternoon for retaliation, a third-degree felony, Bexar County court records show.

Further details on Cardona’s charge and what led to her arrest are limited at this time.

The deadly dog attack, which happened Feb. 24, in the 2800 block of Depla Street, claimed the life of an elderly man and left several others hospitalized for their injuries.

Three dogs involved in the attack were euthanized by San Antonio Animal Care Services.

The dogs’ owners, Christian Alexander Moreno, 31, and his wife, Abilene Schnieder, 31, were arrested and charged with attack by dangerous dog resulting in death and injury to an elderly person.

Cardona is being held in the Bexar County Jail. Her bond is set at $25,000.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.