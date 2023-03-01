Second arrest made in deadly dog attack on West Side, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A second arrest has been made after a deadly dog attack on the West Side claimed the life of an elderly man and injured multiple others, according to officials.

Abilene Schneider, 31, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and is charged with attack by dangerous dog resulting in death and injury to an elderly person.

Officials said her arrest is based on new evidence that shows she and her husband, Christian Alexander Moreno, 31, shared custody of the three dogs.

To date, Moreno is still being held in the Bexar County Jail and is facing the same charges as Schneider.

Christian Alexander Moreno, 31, was arrested Friday night on felony charges of attack by dangerous dog causes death and injury to an elderly. (KSAT)

The attack happened last Friday in the 2800 block of Depla Street, off Highway 90 and Cupples Road.

Police said the dogs escaped their yard and were roaming free when they attacked Ramon Najera, 81. He and his wife, Janie, were visiting someone in the neighborhood when the incident happened.

Najera died from his injuries and Janie and two others were taken to an area hospital for treatment. All three were released as of Saturday.

The three dogs, described as American Staffordshire Terriers, had a history with San Antonio Animal Care Services over the last two years due to complaints from neighbors. They claimed the dogs were “estray and neglected,” according to officials.

All of the dogs were euthanized Friday night and Saturday.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

