SAPD called more than 100 times in 2 years to home where dogs were involved in fatal attack

SAN ANTONIO – More startling details emerge of just how many times San Antonio police were called to the home where the owners of the dogs involved in a fatal attack lived.

In a two-year span, 112 calls were made to the police about something going on at the home in the 2800 block of Depla St.

Christian Moreno and Abilene Schneider lived at the home and according to the number and types of calls to the police, they appeared to cause frequent problems for neighbors.

Christian Alexander Moreno, 31, was arrested Friday night on felony charges of attack by dangerous dog causes death and injury to an elderly. (KSAT)

Abilene Schnieder (SAPD)

The 112 calls included different types of disturbances, a report of shots fired and a call involving Child Protective Services.

Of the more than one-hundred calls, only two were animal related.

SAPD calls for service in two years made to home where Christian Moreno and Abilene Schneider lived. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Neighbors told KSAT 12 last week that the neighborhood was peaceful until the couple moved in.

“It’s been a nightmare living here with them,” Belinda Rodriguez said.

One neighbor even showed us a letter they sent to San Antonio District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo stating that neighbors were living in fear and were concerned for their safety.

Councilwoman Teri Castillo told KSAT 12 her office never received the letter.

“We asked the constituent around what time frame that it was delivered, she did not recall and I asked if there was a follow-up email or phone call and there was not,” Castillo said.

Castillo did state she is now in communication with neighbors on Depla St.

The attack happened on Feb. 24 in the 2800 block of Depla Street, off Highway 90 and Cupples Road.

Police said the dogs escaped their yard and were roaming free when they attacked Ramon Najera, 81. He and his wife, Janie, were visiting someone in the neighborhood when the incident happened.

Najera died from his injuries, and Janie and two others were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Three dogs were immediately removed from the home and euthanized.

Christian Moreno and Abilene Schneider remain in the Bexar County jail awaiting indictment. They are each facing a charge of injury to an elderly and dangerous dog attack - death.

