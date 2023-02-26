Owner of dogs involved in fatal attack didn’t return them to ACS despite wife’s request, affidavit says

Christian Alexander Moreno, 31, was arrested Friday night on felony charges of attack by dangerous dog causes death and injury to an elderly.

SAN ANTONIO – The owner of the dogs involved in the deadly West Side attack refused to return them to Animal Care Services after his wife noticed them becoming more aggressive after being sterilized, according to an arrest affidavit.

Christian Alexander Moreno, 31, was arrested Friday night on felony charges of attack by dangerous dog causes death and injury to an elderly.

According to the arrest affidavit, 81-year-old Ramon Najera and his wife were visiting another home Friday afternoon in the 2800 block of Depla Street, off Highway 90 and Cupples Road.

Moments later, Moreno’s two dogs escaped their fenced-in yard, roamed the street and brutally attacked Najera, who was nearby, SAPD said.

Najera’s wife was returning to their vehicle when she saw the two dogs attacking her husband, the affidavit said. She tried to help him, but she was also injured in the attack, according to police.

A bystander also tried to help Najera and struck the dogs with a rake. That person was attacked by the animals and injured, the affidavit states.

Three San Antonio firefighters fought off the dogs to get to Najera and his wife, using pickaxes and pike poles to protect themselves. One fire captain was injured but is OK, according to Fire Chief Charles Hood.

Moreno returned home during the attack and took his dogs back inside, the affidavit said. San Antonio Animal Care Services later took custody of the two dogs and another owned by Moreno. They were all euthanized late Friday.

He told police his dogs were in ACS’s custody before, and he had followed their requirements, which included securing the dogs with harnesses, a tether in the yard and sterilization, the affidavit said.

Moreno said the dogs had been secured four days before the attack with tethers, collars and harnesses. He also assured officers the fence was secured by a chain and a U-shape bracket, though he wasn’t able to find the bracket to show officers, the affidavit reads.

Moreno’s wife told police she’s been “scared of the dogs since they were sterilized,” claiming they became “more aggressive” after the procedure, the affidavit said.

She also claimed the dogs were “attacking each other within the yard” and had told Moreno previously to return the dogs to ACS “for everyone’s safety,” SAPD said.

As of Saturday, Moreno remains in the Bexar County Jail. His bond for both charges combined is set at $125,000.

More on KSAT: