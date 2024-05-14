Woman charged for retaliation in deadly dog attack case back in jail on injury to a child charge

SAN ANTONIO – A woman arrested for retaliation in connection with a deadly dog attack case is behind bars again after being arrested for a charge of injury to a child-serious bodily injury by omission.

Destiny Cardona, 28, was out on bond when she was arrested last week.

Recommended Videos

According to preliminary information from SAPD, police were called to a local hospital on May 9 after a staff member was concerned about abuse and neglect involving a juvenile.

The juvenile, according to SAPD, was in surgery for a broken humerus bone but had bruises all over the body; possible second-degree burns on the forearms, back, and legs; and a severed frenulum injury.

The report stated Cardona didn’t realize the juvenile’s arm was broken, but X-rays revealed the bone was broken about three weeks prior and had begun to heal.

Cardona also told police the burns were from the victim grabbing a cake pan from the oven, but the report said it appeared the burns were over a month old, were deep wounds, and no medical treatment was sought at the time of injury. The burns on the back and legs also appeared to be cigarette burns.

The information SAPD provided also noted that the victim had missing and rotting teeth.

Cardona also told police her boyfriend, Michael Aguilar, 37, was jealous he was not the victim’s father and had been taking the child into the bathroom, and she could hear Aguilar beating the child.

Michael Aguilar (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAPD said when Aguilar was interviewed, he said the child had fallen from the monkey bars at the playground, and that caused the injuries.

Aguilar, a convicted felon, is in jail and facing two charges: injury to a child-serious bodily injury by omission and injury to a child with intent bodily injury.

Cardona was on bond on three separate charges — the retaliation case and two theft cases.

On Monday, Cardona appeared in court as a hearing was scheduled in the retaliation case.

Police said Destiny Cardona went to her sister’s home in March 2023, not long after the dog attack that killed 81-year-old Ramon Najera. She allegedly yelled at a witness and threatened to kill the witness and their family member, according to an arrest affidavit.

Pictured is Destiny Marie Cardona. (KSAT)

Her sister, Abilene Schnieder, is one of the two dog owners arrested and charged when their dogs killed Najera.

Bond has been set at $75,000 for Cardona and $125,000 for Aguilar.

Changes were also made to the bond in Cardona’s retaliation case.

At last check, the victim was still recovering in the hospital and is in Child Protective Services’ care.