SAPD: Fight leads to gunfire outside motel on Northwest Side; Man critically injured

SAN ANTONIO – Bad blood between two men is what San Antonio police believe led to bloodshed outside a Northwest Side motel on Monday morning.

>> Man shot during fight at West Side motel crashes vehicle along State Highway 151, SAPD says

Police say a 40-year-old man met up with the mother of his child in the parking lot of Motel 6, near Loop 1604 and Bandera Road.

At some point, police say, he began fighting with a 26-year-old man, described as the woman’s boyfriend.

“It was pretty bad. Like, I could hear the blows. I didn’t think much of it ‘cause--I just thought it was a regular fistfight,” said a witness, who wanted to remain anonymous.

The witness said the two men engaged in what sounded to him like two different rounds of fighting before the gunfire.

“He had a white tank top, pulled it up. I saw a gun. I’m, like, ‘Yeah. It might escalate to a shooting,” the witness said. “He shot at him, like, five times through the window glass.”

According to the witness, the violence played out in front of the woman and a young child who was with her. They were not injured by the gunfire.

SAPD said the 40-year-old man shot into an SUV that the boyfriend had used in an attempt to leave the scene.

The boyfriend ended up rolling over and crashing the SUV near State Highway 151 and Hunt Lane.

“Unfortunately, (he) wrecked out as he was leaving a couple of miles down the road and was ejected from the vehicle,” said SAPD Sergeant Michael Gonzalez. “(The suspect) was actually located down the street. We happened to have other officers in the area, and he was picked up without incident.”

Police say the man wounded by the gunfire also suffered a broken leg in the crash.

The shooter was taken to the Bexar County jail, although police did not say what charges he faces.

More crime coverage on KSAT