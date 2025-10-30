ME’s office identifies man killed in Southwest Side shooting

Aftermath of a shooting in the Southwest Side of San Antonio on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – A man killed in a shooting over the weekend on the Southwest Side has been identified.

Dashonn Davis, 49, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday night. His death was ruled a homicide.

Recommended Videos

The shooting happened just after 2:20 p.m. on Sunday inside a home in the 600 block of Cento Road, just off Southwest Loop 410 near Medio Creek Elementary School.

San Antonio police said officers found Davis with gunshot wounds to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers were notified that Davis and the suspect, a 43-year-old man, had previously dated the same woman, police said.

SAPD said both men were involved in a physical altercation, where Davis assaulted the other man’s face with a “blunt object.”

Afterward, the department said the suspect grabbed a gun and shot Davis.

The suspect was taken into custody, police said, but was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the altercation.

Related KSAT coverage: