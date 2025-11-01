Family, including 1-year-old girl, hit by vehicle while trick-or-treating on South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A family was hit by a vehicle while trick-or-treating in a South Side neighborhood Friday night, and the driver was arrested.

The crash happened in the 9300 block of Monsanto, not far from Loma Mesa and Roosevelt Avenue.

San Antonio police said a driver got into his truck, “hit the gas a little too hard,” jumped the curb, and crashed into a vehicle and the family before hitting another car and a fence.

The driver stopped and was taken into custody.

Police said several people jumped out of the way, but the vehicle hit a man and woman in their late 20s and their young daughter, believed to be 1 year old.

The woman was taken to the hospital, while the man and child suffered minor injuries, police said. They are all expected to be OK.

The driver, believed to be in his 60s, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. There are some indications of intoxicants in the car, police said.

