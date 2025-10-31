Man, woman arrested in illegal gambling operation in Karnes County, sheriff’s office says

A man and woman were arrested after a search warrant led to the discovery of an illegal gambling operation south of Kenedy, Texas, on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025.

KARNES COUNTY – A man and woman were arrested after a search warrant led to the discovery of an illegal gambling operation, according to the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched Thursday to the 9100 block of US Highway 181, south of Kenedy, Texas, for a suspected illegal gambling room.

Upon arrival, deputies found two suspects, identified as Graciela Rangel-Garcia and Jeanphilippe G. Louis, operating the room.

The two were taken into custody and charged with several offenses.

Those charges included gambling promotion, keeping a gambling place, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of weapons, and possession of a gambling device, equipment, and paraphernalia, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rangel-Garcia is a repeat offender, having recently been arrested at a different illegal game room.

