Local News

Man, woman arrested in illegal gambling operation in Karnes County, sheriff’s office says

This happened in the 9100 block of US Highway 181 near Kenedy, Texas

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

A man and woman were arrested after a search warrant led to the discovery of an illegal gambling operation south of Kenedy, Texas, on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (Karnes County Sheriff’s Office)

KARNES COUNTY – A man and woman were arrested after a search warrant led to the discovery of an illegal gambling operation, according to the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched Thursday to the 9100 block of US Highway 181, south of Kenedy, Texas, for a suspected illegal gambling room.

Upon arrival, deputies found two suspects, identified as Graciela Rangel-Garcia and Jeanphilippe G. Louis, operating the room.

The two were taken into custody and charged with several offenses.

Those charges included gambling promotion, keeping a gambling place, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of weapons, and possession of a gambling device, equipment, and paraphernalia, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rangel-Garcia is a repeat offender, having recently been arrested at a different illegal game room.

