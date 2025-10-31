FBI San Antonio’s special agent in charge fired, CNN reports

SAN ANTONIO – The special agent in charge of the FBI’s field office in San Antonio has been fired, according to CNN.

Aaron Tapp took over the San Antonio field office in February 2024, according to the FBI. Before that, he served as the deputy assistant director in the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division.

When he served in that role, Tapp had oversight of probes into President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, CNN reported.

According to CNN, one of the investigations focused on a fake electors scheme known as Artic Frost, in which Trump allies tried to get Trump electors counted as electoral college votes from states that Joe Biden won.

In the last few weeks, Republican lawmakers have released records from the investigation, which includes an analysis of phone records of more than a half dozen GOP lawmakers.

The data encompassed several days during the week of Jan. 6, 2021, when pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to halt the certification of the election results.

KSAT has reached out to the FBI’s San Antonio office for comment but has not heard back.

Tapp sat down with KSAT last year to talk about his top concerns as special agent in charge.

He is a 22-year veteran of the FBI, according to his biography. Before joining the agency, Tapp worked in the financial service industry.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Utah and a master’s in business administration from Utah State University.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

