Canvas cybersecurity breach impacts thousands of colleges, universities as finals loom

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SAN ANTONIO – More than 8,000 colleges and universities across the nation are dealing with a cybersecurity breach on the digital classroom hub Canvas, according to multiple reports.

University of Incarnate Word confirmed to students it was among thousands of institutions impacted by the breach, according to communication obtained by KSAT. The University of Texas at San Antonio and Alamo Colleges District confirmed it was impacted in statements.

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Canvas is used to manage grades, course notes, assignments, lecture videos and more.

Across the country, institutions reported a ransom note located on the homepage of their school’s Canvas sites, according to reporting by CNN.

Hacking group ShinyHunters claimed responsibility for the attack in the note shared with KSAT and reported by several student news outlets, demanding ransom payment to prevent further data leaks.

Instructure, the company behind the software, said Canvas was “in maintenance mode” late Thursday afternoon, adding that it was investigating the issue.

UT San Antonio said it is rescheduling assignments and exams due on or before Friday, while UIW said it has extended deadlines for finals impacted and grade submission.

Instructure reportedly told UIW it has no timeline for resolution on the issue.

UTSA and UIW added that commencement ceremonies scheduled for Saturday will go on as planned.

KSAT has reached out to Instructure and other universities in the area and will update this article as we learn more.

CNN Newsource’s Ramishah Maruf and Associated Press’ Heather Hollingsworth contributed to this report.

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