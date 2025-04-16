Amazon plans to modify East Side site for drone delivery operations

SAN ANTONIO – Amazon wants to bring drone delivery to San Antonio.

Amazon wants to modify a portion of its 3.6 million-square-foot facility on San Antonio’s East Side to build a drone delivery center, according to a change of zoning request filed with the City of San Antonio.

The zoning request indicates that Amazon is pursuing a “Specific Use Permit at SAT3” to modify a 9,400-square-foot space in the southeast corner of the property to construct a Prime Air Drone Delivery Center at 6806 Cal Turner Drive.

Prime Air is designed to deliver packages to customers’ doorsteps in 60 minutes or less using a fleet of battery-powered drones designed, built and operated by Amazon.

“We’re reviewing options and working with local officials to possibly bring Prime Air to San Antonio - which would support our efforts to provide fast delivery and great service to local customers. This process is in the early planning stages and additional steps remain. We’ll share more when we can,” Steve Kelly, an Amazon spokesperson, told the Business Journal in a statement.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.