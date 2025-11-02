Person dies after apparent assault on East Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A person has died after officers found him with head injuries on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Arthur Street and St. James Street for a report of a possible injured sick person.

Police received a call about a male in the road who appeared to be assaulted. When officers arrived, they found the male, “who had obvious signs of head trauma,” police said.

The male was taken to a hospital but was later pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Police said it is unclear what led up to the assault, and no arrests have been made as of Sunday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

