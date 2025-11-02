“It’s ridiculous”: Neighbors react to Halloween party shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Four teens are recovering and neighbors are shocked after a shooting on the North Side during a Halloween party.

San Antonio police are investigating the shooting and are still looking for a suspect.

“We just saw a bunch of kids coming from all over going in,” neighbor Melissa Torres said.

A 17-year-old girl, two 16-year-old boys and an 18-year-old were all treated for gun shot wounds at local hospitals.

“I was kind of shocked to hear that because stuff like that doesn’t happen on this street,” Torres said.

Neighbors said they saw several cars parked throughout the entire block as the kids partied at a house near the intersection of Lee Hall and Warner Ave.

“My dad, he had heard the gunshots and then he had saw all the cops coming in and he had just gotten home,” neighbor Isabel Aranda said. “If he were outside, I don’t know if that would have been a different story.”

The homeowner where the party was taking place said the party was much bigger than they expected, and told KSAT some of the kids started fighting. He said police found shell casings all over his corner of the block.

The homeowner said he does not know who had the gun.

“I really think it’s ridiculous,” Aranda said. “I think that there needs to be more surveillance in this area.”

Other neighbors told KSAT they requested more police presence from SAPD before the party even happened because they feel their neighborhood is going down the wrong path.

These neighbors said they have noticed an increased presence of police, but want more done at the city level, specifically from their councilmember.

KSAT is waiting for a response from the office of District 1 Councilmember Sukh Kaur, who represents the neighborhood, about the shooting and safety in the area.

