San Marcos police provide update after 1 dead, 3 injured in multiple shootings near Texas State University

Police are looking for two males wanted in connection with the shooting. They possibly left the area driving a 4-door silver or gray Audi A3.

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The San Marcos Police Department held a news conference on Monday afternoon to give updates on a violent weekend that resulted in one death.

San Marcos police said multiple shootings Saturday night and Sunday morning left one person dead and three people injured.

The first shooting happened at 10 p.m. Saturday near Kissing Alley on Hopkins Street, along The Square and across from the historic Hays County Courthouse.

Officers said three people were shot and taken to area hospitals, and one later died.

Police are looking for two males in connection with the shooting. One was wearing a black hoodie with white letters, dark pants and dark shoes. The other was wearing a two-tone black and light gray jacket, dark pants and a beanie.

They left the area driving an Audi A3 sedan, which was later located, police said.

Anyone with pictures, video or information about the people wanted in connection with the shooting is urged to contact San Marcos police at 512-753-2108. They have not been identified.

At 1:15 a.m. Sunday, police Chief Stan Standridge ordered all downtown bars to close due to the shooting.

Officers responded to the second shooting around 1:25 a.m. Sunday, before the daylight saving time change. Multiple people called police to report a fight that turned into a shooting at The Outpost apartment complex in the 1600 block of Post Road.

When officers arrived at the complex, they found shell casings and “a large amount of blood” near the pool, police said.

One person was injured and was taken to a hospital by friends before officers arrived. No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting as of Sunday afternoon.

The complex is about two miles away from where the first shooting happened. Police said the shootings were unrelated.

Around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, after the daylight saving time change, officers responded to a third shooting.

Police said officers were leaving the Hopkins Street area, where the first shooting took place, when multiple gunshots were fired on North LBJ Drive.

Officers chased and arrested Eliezer Johnson Hernandez, 20. Police said it’s unclear if anyone was hit by the gunfire but said the third shooting was unrelated to the earlier shootings.

