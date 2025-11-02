1 dead, 2 injured after shooting near Texas State University, San Marcos police say

SAN MARCOS, Texas – One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting near the Texas State University campus, according to San Marcos police.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of multiple gunshots near Kissing Alley along The Square. Police said three people were taken to area hospitals, and one later died.

Police are looking for two males wanted in connection with the shooting. One was wearing a black hoodie with white letters, dark pants and dark shoes. The other was wearing a two-tone black and light gray jacket, dark pants and a beanie.

They possibly left the area driving a four-door silver or gray Audi A3, police said.

At 1:25 a.m. Sunday, police said all bars along The Square were being asked to close as a result of the shooting.

Anyone with pictures, video or information about the people wanted in connection with the shooting are urged to contact San Marcos police at 512-753-2108.

Officers also responded to a second shooting around 1:25 a.m. Sunday, before the daylight saving time change, about two miles away in the 1600 block of Post Road. One person was injured and taken to a hospital.

Police said they do not believe there is a connection between the Post Road shooting and the shooting at The Square.

Additional information was not immediately available.

