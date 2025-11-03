3 hospitalized after West Side altercation escalates to shootout, San Antonio police say

SAPD vehicle at the scene of a shooting.

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were hospitalized after a shootout over the weekend on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday in the 700 block of Enrique M. Barrera Parkway near Old Highway 90.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, officers discovered that a verbal altercation between the three people and another person had escalated to the shooting.

At some point during the altercation, the report said a person fired multiple gunshots in the direction of the three people later hospitalized.

Police said a 30-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman inside a vehicle were struck by the gunfire.

The department said an unspecified second person with a gun also fired shots before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

The 30-year-old man drove himself to a local hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

According to the report, EMS officials transported the 35-year-old woman to a hospital.

A 57-year-old woman, described as a victim in the report, was hospitalized as well. However, SAPD said that she left before officers could speak with her.

Further information on the shooting was not readily available.

