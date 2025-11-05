San Antonio police searching for 2 men believed to be involved in deadly downtown shooting

Officers were dispatched just after 4 a.m. on Oct. 18 at East Commerce Street and Alamo Plaza for reports of gunfire.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for two men believed to be involved in a fatal downtown shooting that killed a man and injured another last month in downtown San Antonio.

The shooting happened on Oct. 18 in the 800 block of East Commerce Street.

Recommended Videos

In a Facebook post on Monday, SAPD said a fight involving a group of juveniles led to the shooting, in which a person was shot.

Surveillance footage from a San Antonio River Walk business shows the men leaving after the shooting, police said.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, officers found a 27-year-old man unresponsive with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after, the report states police received a call about a second person being shot at the Denny’s restaurant parking lot near Bowie and East Commerce streets.

The second person shot was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Police describe one of the men as between 25 and 35 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall “with a stocky build,” the post said. He also has long hair styled in two-strand twists with shaved sides.

He was also seen wearing a colorful shirt with designs on the back, SAPD said.

Police described the second man as tall and thin, in his 20s with facial hair. The man wore a dark North Face hooded sweatshirt at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call San Antonio police at 210-207-2457.

Related KSAT coverage: