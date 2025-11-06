18-wheeler rollover on Northeast Side prompts several-hour access road closure, SAPD says The roadway, which had been closed since around 1:45 a.m., has reopened SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler crash closed a Northeast Side access road for several hours early Thursday, according to San Antonio police.
The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on the northbound Interstate 35 access road between Rittiman and Eisenhauer Roads.
The 18-wheeler, a UPS cargo truck, was attempting to turn onto the access road when its trailer detached from the frame after cargo shifted inside, police said.
Both lanes of the access road were closed for several hours, but have since reopened as of 6 a.m.
No injuries were reported, SAPD said.
Read more:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Mason Hickok headshot
Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.
Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt answers questions about a timeline for the new Spurs arena ▶ 0:50 Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt answers questions about a timeline for the new Spurs arena WATCH-Myrta Romanos leaves Bexar County Jail after charges connected to 2023 killings were dismissed ▶ 0:27 WATCH-Myrta Romanos leaves Bexar County Jail after charges connected to 2023 killings were dismissed Fall temperature roller coaster hits the Alamo City starting this weekend ▶ 0:32 Fall temperature roller coaster hits the Alamo City starting this weekend Christopher Preciado’s mother accused in couple’s shooting deaths has charges dismissed ▶ 0:53 Christopher Preciado’s mother accused in couple’s shooting deaths has charges dismissed Federal worker volunteers at food bank amid government shut down ▶ 0:48 Federal worker volunteers at food bank amid government shut down Bystanders capture UPS plane crash and explosion at Kentucky airport ▶ 1:08 Bystanders capture UPS plane crash and explosion at Kentucky airport Investigators find multiple violations at SA mental health treatment center ▶ 0:46 Investigators find multiple violations at SA mental health treatment center Sights and sounds from Election Day 2025 ▶ 0:26 Sights and sounds from Election Day 2025 SA Stock Show & Rodeo CEO weighs in after Prop A passes ▶ 0:33 SA Stock Show & Rodeo CEO weighs in after Prop A passes WATCH: Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt answers questions after Prop A & B passed ▶ 4:50 WATCH: Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt answers questions after Prop A & B passed Car crashes into home on North Side ▶ 0:36 Car crashes into home on North Side Third Trader Joe’s grocery store in SA opens on the Northwest Side ▶ 0:55 Third Trader Joe’s grocery store in SA opens on the Northwest Side David Elder tries the Tres Leches Strawberry Matcha Latte from La Panaderia ▶ 0:54 David Elder tries the Tres Leches Strawberry Matcha Latte from La Panaderia The cost of saying 'I do' is rising fast ▶ 1:14 The cost of saying 'I do' is rising fast RECORDS: Bexar County jail leaders knew inmate could walk a year before courthouse escape ▶ 1:12 RECORDS: Bexar County jail leaders knew inmate could walk a year before courthouse escape BCSO: 33 firearms, $200K+ seized during South Side SWAT search ▶ 1:02 BCSO: 33 firearms, $200K+ seized during South Side SWAT search San Marcos PD: Multiple people on the run after 1 killed, 3 wounded in shootings ▶ 0:59 San Marcos PD: Multiple people on the run after 1 killed, 3 wounded in shootings Guadalupe bass, native species hold steady after Hill Country floods ▶ 1:25 Guadalupe bass, native species hold steady after Hill Country floods Where to save this November ▶ 0:55 Where to save this November WATCH: No injuries reported in train collision with 18-wheeler, Schertz police urge caution ▶ 0:24 WATCH: No injuries reported in train collision with 18-wheeler, Schertz police urge caution Mayor Jones deflects questions on crosswalk resolution in impromptu speech ▶ 1:35 Mayor Jones deflects questions on crosswalk resolution in impromptu speech SA businesses donate $1.6M+ to help SNAP recipients during benefits pause ▶ 1:04 SA businesses donate $1.6M+ to help SNAP recipients during benefits pause SAPD: 4 hospitalized after North Side Halloween party shooting ▶ 0:58 SAPD: 4 hospitalized after North Side Halloween party shooting San Antonio chef reflects on industry challenges after restaurant closure ▶ 1:12 San Antonio chef reflects on industry challenges after restaurant closure SA rodeo plans on year-round expanding no matter election outcome ▶ 1:24 SA rodeo plans on year-round expanding no matter election outcome Previous photo Next photo