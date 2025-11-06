18-wheeler rollover on Northeast Side prompts several-hour access road closure, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler crash closed a Northeast Side access road for several hours early Thursday, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on the northbound Interstate 35 access road between Rittiman and Eisenhauer Roads.

The 18-wheeler, a UPS cargo truck, was attempting to turn onto the access road when its trailer detached from the frame after cargo shifted inside, police said.

Both lanes of the access road were closed for several hours, but have since reopened as of 6 a.m.

No injuries were reported, SAPD said.

Read more: