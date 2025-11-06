Driver suffers medical episode, crashes vehicle south of downtown, SAPD says Crash happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday A man crashed his vehicle after suffering a medical episode while driving south of downtown, according to San Antonio police. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A man crashed his vehicle after suffering a medical episode while driving south of downtown, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The single-vehicle crash happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Steves Avenue.
The driver, a 31-year-old man, had to be extracted from the Chevy Malibu using the Jaws of Life, police said.

A 30-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were also in the vehicle. SAPD said all had non-life-threatening injuries.
Additional information was not immediately available.
