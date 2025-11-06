1 dead after crash on I-10 near East Side, SAFD says Multiple lanes are closed at I-10 and East Houston Street due to the crash A crash was reported on Interstate 10 at East Houston Street on Nov. 5, 2025. (TxDOT) SAN ANTONIO – A person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.
The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday on I-10 westbound at East Houston Street, the Texas Department of Transportation website shows.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, SAFD said. No other injuries were reported.
As of 6:20 p.m., multiple lanes are closed due to the crash, according to TxDOT. Drivers are urged to use an alternate route.
About the Author Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
