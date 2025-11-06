1 dead after crash on I-10 near East Side, SAFD says

A crash was reported on Interstate 10 at East Houston Street on Nov. 5, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – A person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday on I-10 westbound at East Houston Street, the Texas Department of Transportation website shows.

Recommended Videos

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, SAFD said. No other injuries were reported.

As of 6:20 p.m., multiple lanes are closed due to the crash, according to TxDOT. Drivers are urged to use an alternate route.

Read also: