SAPD: Man arrested, accused of DWI and assaulting officers after crash on far West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a 35-year-old man accused of fleeing the scene of a far West Side crash was later arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, among other charges.

Officers were initially dispatched to a call for a crash around 8 p.m. on Monday at the Culebra Road and Westwood Loop intersection.

Recommended Videos

Witnesses told the officers that the suspect had fled to a nearby Valero gas station, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

The report said that the officers later found the 35-year-old man and attempted to detain him. However, the suspect did not comply.

Additional officers responded to assist, but the suspect continued to resist, SAPD said.

According to the report, the 35-year-old man was eventually taken into custody, with several officers sustaining minor injuries.

The suspect’s brother, a 41-year-old man, was pushed away multiple times “due to closing distance” while his sibling was being arrested, police said.

In addition to DWI, the department said the suspect was also charged with two counts of assault on a peace officer as well as resisting arrest.

The report stated that the suspect’s brother was charged with interfering with public duties.

SAPD said there were no life-threatening injuries from the initial crash, but did not elaborate.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

More crime coverage on KSAT