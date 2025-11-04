Skip to main content
Man arrested in connection with ‘yearlong’ sexual assault investigation, Hays County Sheriff’s Office says

The sheriff’s office urges public to provide tips related to the investigation

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Franklin Jovel Tabora-Dias, 24. (Hays County Sheriff's Office)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into sexual assaults involving high school-aged girls, according to a Hays County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Franklin Jovel Tabora-Dias, 24, was arrested after a “yearlong” sexual assault investigation, according to the sheriff’s office. He faces charges including second-degree felony sexual assault and two counts of first-degree felony trafficking of a child.

Investigators said Tabora-Dias, of Kyle, would repeatedly misrepresent his age to appear younger to those he contacted, including high school-aged girls he met through social media.

He would meet them in neighboring communities and sometimes outside Hays County, the release states.

Tabora-Dias allegedly drove victims to his residence in unincorporated Kyle, where assaults occurred, the sheriff’s office said.

The release states Tabora-Dias was known to drive a silver 2009 Honda Accord sedan with blue striping and a 2010 silver Honda Civic with front-end damage.

Tabora-Dias used the alias “Frank Diaz” and has distinctive tattoos on his neck and forearms, investigators said.

Franklin Jovel Tabora-Dias' tattoos. (Hays County Sheriff's Office)

The release states Tabora-Dias remains in custody at the Hays County Jail on a $275,000 bond.

Anyone who may have had contact with Tabora-Dias or knows anything about the investigation is urged to contact the Hays County Sheriff’s Office. Anonymous tips related to the investigation can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-324-8477 or online.

