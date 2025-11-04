Man arrested in connection with ‘yearlong’ sexual assault investigation, Hays County Sheriff’s Office says

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into sexual assaults involving high school-aged girls, according to a Hays County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Franklin Jovel Tabora-Dias, 24, was arrested after a “yearlong” sexual assault investigation, according to the sheriff’s office. He faces charges including second-degree felony sexual assault and two counts of first-degree felony trafficking of a child.

Investigators said Tabora-Dias, of Kyle, would repeatedly misrepresent his age to appear younger to those he contacted, including high school-aged girls he met through social media.

He would meet them in neighboring communities and sometimes outside Hays County, the release states.

Tabora-Dias allegedly drove victims to his residence in unincorporated Kyle, where assaults occurred, the sheriff’s office said.

The release states Tabora-Dias was known to drive a silver 2009 Honda Accord sedan with blue striping and a 2010 silver Honda Civic with front-end damage.

Tabora-Dias used the alias “Frank Diaz” and has distinctive tattoos on his neck and forearms, investigators said.

Franklin Jovel Tabora-Dias' tattoos. (Hays County Sheriff's Office)

The release states Tabora-Dias remains in custody at the Hays County Jail on a $275,000 bond.

Anyone who may have had contact with Tabora-Dias or knows anything about the investigation is urged to contact the Hays County Sheriff’s Office. Anonymous tips related to the investigation can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-324-8477 or online.

