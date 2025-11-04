33 firearms, $200K+ seized during SWAT search at South Side home, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Thirty-three firearms and more than $200,000 believed to be proceeds from narcotics trafficking were among the items seized during a SWAT search at a South Side home, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office’s SWAT team executed a narcotics search at a residence in the 1200 block of Cantrell Drive.

The K-9 unit conducted a search and alerted the team to multiple areas “indicating the possible presence of narcotics,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies recovered 33 firearms throughout the property, including inside a detached structure known as the “clubhouse,” the sheriff’s office said. Inside, they also found two body armor vests and a “large amount” of Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang insignia and merchandise.

Inside the main home, deputies seized $206,031 believed to be from narcotics trafficking. The sheriff’s office said they also recovered a stolen Harley-Davidson motorcycle and stolen pistol.

Anselmo Barrera, 60, was booked into the Bexar County jail and charged with possession of body armor by a convicted felon, a third-degree felony.

“Barrera is a documented member of the Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang and currently holds a high ranking national position within the biker gang,” the sheriff’s office said Monday.

BCSO said additional charges are also pending.

