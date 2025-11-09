SAPD identifies suspect accused of fatally shooting 3 people at North Side landscape supply company

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have identified a man accused of fatally shooting three people Saturday morning at a North Side landscape supply company.

Jose Hernandez Galo, 21, was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, SAPD said in a preliminary report on Sunday.

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Stahl Road.

Police said Hernandez Galo, who was an employee of the company, began to shoot at other employees, striking two men and a woman.

The three victims were later pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the report, multiple other employees fled the scene to seek safety as shots were fired.

Police said officers secured the area and found Hernandez Galo hours later with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Hernandez Galo’s official cause and manner of death.

While the motive for the shooting is currently unknown, during a Saturday news conference, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus confirmed it was not random.

The investigation remains ongoing.

