‘Never happened in this neighborhood’: Community reels after North Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Community members on the North Side woke up to gunshots Saturday morning at a landscape supply company.

“I drive down Stahl to get to Wetmore all the time when I’m traveling, especially when we go downtown,” Halee Fernandez said. “So I’ve driven by that landscaping business more times than I can count.”

The familiar business became the scene of tragedy when three people were shot and killed, leaving the North Side neighborhood in shock.

“It’s very nerve-racking,” Fernandez said, “because we lived here for three years and this is something that’s never happened in this neighborhood.”

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus posted “Suspect down. Self-inflicted.” on X. It is currently unclear whether the suspect was pronounced dead or where he was located.

News of the shooting spread quickly through social media, reaching former employees who knew the victims personally.

Jamie McCollum, who was a manager at the landscape supply company for a decade, learned of the tragedy through a Facebook post from a current employee.

“Two of them, you know, I’d know very, very well. Um, they just the nicest people you ever meet,” McCollum said. “Always have a smile on their face. Give you the shirt off their back.”

The former manager described the victims as hardworking individuals who were simply trying to provide for their families.

