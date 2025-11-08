3 killed in shooting at North Side landscape supply company, SAPD chief says Shooting happened Saturday morning in the 4400 block of Stahl Road The shooting happened on Saturday morning in the 4400 block of Stahl Road. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – Two men and one woman were killed after a shooting at a landscape supply company Saturday morning, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.
The shooting happened on Saturday morning in the 4400 block of Stahl Road.
A KSAT crew is currently at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
