‘Ray of sunshine’: Family mourns San Antonio woman killed in attempted murder-suicide

SAN ANTONIO – The family of a woman killed in an attempted murder-suicide said they know the suspect.

Valeen Tellez, 42, died on Monday. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide.

San Antonio police arrested Jose Meza, 50, for the murder.

“My whole family knew him‚” Valeen’s daughter, Ashlyn Tellez, said. “He would come to family gatherings.”

Ashlyn said her mom had been in a relationship with Meza for roughly two years. She said Meza told her family he was divorced.

“It’s just crazy to me how he could just change instantly and take our mom from us when he knows that we needed her,” Ashlyn said.

On Monday, the San Antonio Police Department told KSAT that officers responded to a call for an attempted suicide at a hotel on South Laredo Street.

An arrest affidavit revealed another woman, identified as Meza’s wife, made the call. The arrest affidavit said Meza’s wife was already in the room and holding him when police arrived.

The record stated Meza had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the arm. Valeen had been cut in the neck, and the affidavit said she was “lying in a pool of blood.” She died at the hotel.

“Everyone that knew her loved her,” Ashlyn said. “She was just that little ray of sunshine.”

When asked if Meza ever made threats to their mother before, Amber Tellez, Valeen’s other daughter, said “not that we know of.”

Ashlyn and Amber said the arrest affidavit only tells half the story. The affidavit said Meza’s wife told SAPD homicide detectives that Meza and Tellez had an affair for at least two years. Ashlyn said he told them he was divorced.

“He was just very secretive,” Ashlyn said. “We didn’t know anything about him.”

The affidavit also said investigators found a note at the hotel on Monday written in Spanish. It roughly said: “She gave me crystal. It made me crazy. I didn’t know anything about drugs. I ask for forgiveness from everyone. I had never done any wrong before,” according to the affidavit.

Valeen’s daughters said Meza had already been doing drugs before Monday.

“It’s really hard and every day is a struggle,” Ashlyn said. “We just have to keep moving forward. That’s all we can do.”

Meza was taken to the hospital on Monday after his injuries in custody. Court records show he has a $250,000 bond and has not been released.

Valeen’s family is currently fundraising for her funeral.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is help. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse. On the resource page is a section on legal help available.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at 210-733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at 210-631-0100.

