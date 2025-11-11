Deadly racing crash reminds other drivers about encounters with dangerous driving

SAN ANTONIO – A crash that San Antonio police said started with two drivers racing on a San Antonio highway has turned deadly.

Robert Espinoza, 33, died this weekend from injuries he suffered in the crash late Wednesday night, according to officials.

SAPD said Kyle Jin Liu and Evan Moreno, both 20 years old, were racing each other on Interstate 10 near Farm-to-Market 1516 when one of their cars rear-ended Espinoza’s, sending it out of control.

Espinoza was rushed to a local hospital with critical injuries but died days later.

Espinoza’s 18-year-old son told KSAT 12 News that he was with his father at the time of the crash and also suffered injuries of his own.

Liu and Moreno were charged with racing on a highway causing injury. It is unclear whether the charges will be upgraded as a result of Espinoza’s death.

“It’s sad, sad that anybody would lose their life because of guys racing,” said Elmo Jackson, after hearing of Espinoza’s death.

Jackson said he routinely sees drivers engaging in dangerous behavior behind the wheel, and it worries him.

“A lot of racing, a lot of cutting in front of other drivers,” he said. “Guys acting like they’re playing video games. They’re just cutting all across lanes.”

Stanley Brown said he has had close calls with racing drivers, himself, including one downtown where he had to rush to get out of their way.

“They’re showing off in front of each other and they don’t care what’s around them,” Brown said. “I think the most important thing is to let them pass you ‘cause they don’t know what they’re doing.”

A Texas Department of Transportation website, which tracks crashes throughout the state, shows that there have been 135,000 crashes related to speeding so far this year. The number for Bexar County alone exceeds 6,500.

The website does not provide data specifically related to crashes involving street racing.

However, based on the adoption of a state law a few years ago, street racing has become a significant problem statewide, as well as in San Antonio.

That law empowers law enforcement officers to do more about it. Specifically, it allows police agencies to seize cars involved in street racing.

KSAT 12 News requested data from SAPD on Monday regarding how many vehicles it has seized under that law so far.

A public information officer said she is working on the request.

